Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.920-$1.960 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Shares of TDC traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,793. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.97. Teradata has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $59.58. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,822 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

