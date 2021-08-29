Texas Yale Capital Corp. Increases Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDT. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.91.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,693 shares of company stock worth $7,720,010 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,801,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,525. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.94 and a 1-year high of $135.20. The company has a market cap of $179.83 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.