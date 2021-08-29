Texas Yale Capital Corp. Invests $431,000 in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIVR. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 647,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,279,000 after purchasing an additional 53,792 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $665,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 96.1% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 124,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 61,233 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,963,000.

NYSEARCA SIVR traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.25. 596,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,534. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.17. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $29.06.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

