Short Interest in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2045 (NYSE:TDI) Drops By 74.6%

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2045 (NYSE:TDI) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 74.6% from the July 29th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of TDI stock remained flat at $$25.34 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,425. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.66. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2045 has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $28.36.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. SR NT 2045 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. SR NT 2045 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.