Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a decrease of 67.9% from the July 29th total of 9,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 739,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTRG. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in Essential Utilities by 1.0% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in Essential Utilities by 0.9% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Essential Utilities by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Essential Utilities by 0.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 91,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Essential Utilities by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WTRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

NYSE:WTRG traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $48.71. 1,102,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.55. Essential Utilities has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $51.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 23.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.72%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.