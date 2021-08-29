Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the July 29th total of 10,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 63,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other news, major shareholder Allan C. Silber sold 29,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $62,698.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 374,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,598.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Allan C. Silber sold 81,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $145,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 69,917 shares of company stock valued at $138,047 and sold 156,230 shares valued at $292,628. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Global by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 14.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HGBL traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.09. 132,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,874. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12. Heritage Global has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $75.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Heritage Global had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heritage Global will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on HGBL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Global in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

