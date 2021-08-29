Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 59,400 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 250,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,400 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $19,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYY. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

Shares of SYY stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,760,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,216. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $53.85 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The company has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 130.56%.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

