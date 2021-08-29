$71.69 Million in Sales Expected for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) will post sales of $71.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $71.90 million and the lowest is $71.47 million. PAR Technology reported sales of $54.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year sales of $270.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $269.76 million to $271.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $320.02 million, with estimates ranging from $319.83 million to $320.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 14.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

NYSE PAR traded up $4.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.54. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $34.76 and a fifty-two week high of $90.35. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -44.64 and a beta of 1.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in PAR Technology by 7.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 2.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 135.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 7.4% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

