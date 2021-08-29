MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. reduced its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 31.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,109,000 after acquiring an additional 364,854 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.8% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,804,000 after buying an additional 118,041 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 426,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,894,000 after buying an additional 98,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 16.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,783,000 after buying an additional 94,431 shares during the period. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth approximately $145,156,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MELI stock traded up $29.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,865.00. 253,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $959.87 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,643.19. The company has a market cap of $92.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37,300.00 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. DZ Bank started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,927.72.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.