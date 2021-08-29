Brokerages Expect Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) to Post $1.79 EPS

Analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the highest is $1.81. Cambridge Bancorp reported earnings of $2.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $7.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cambridge Bancorp.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $43.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on CATC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.50 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.88.

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock traded up $2.90 on Tuesday, hitting $86.50. 15,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,833. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.36. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $47.75 and a 12-month high of $89.50. The company has a market cap of $602.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.36%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 442,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,711,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 294,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,460,000 after purchasing an additional 12,452 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 31.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 282,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,802,000 after purchasing an additional 67,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 168,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,004,000 after acquiring an additional 65,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cambridge Bancorp (CATC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.