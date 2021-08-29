Texas Yale Capital Corp. Raises Stock Holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned about 0.21% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 463,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 16,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCSF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE BCSF traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.31. 157,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.34.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 86.26% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Equities analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.15%.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

