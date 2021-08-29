Impax Asset Management Group plc Decreases Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 28.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 227,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89,400 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $22,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,145,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,423,206,000 after buying an additional 569,698 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,043,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,565,000 after purchasing an additional 86,894 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Dell Technologies by 45.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,223,000 after purchasing an additional 955,863 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 22.1% during the first quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,810,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,729,000 after purchasing an additional 508,560 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,217,000 after purchasing an additional 150,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

In other Dell Technologies news, major shareholder Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 32,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $3,253,559.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,559.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $32,535,094.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,135,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock worth $349,610,879. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DELL traded down $4.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,389,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,277. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $58.88 and a one year high of $104.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 96.49% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dell Technologies to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday. OTR Global upgraded Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.69.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.