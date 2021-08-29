Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.090-$2.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.06 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.700-$8.800 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $242.81. The company had a trading volume of 748,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,267. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $149.81 and a twelve month high of $244.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.01.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $220.64.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Motorola Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Motorola Solutions worth $83,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

