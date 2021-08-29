The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 20.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 2.5% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 1.6% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 8.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 257,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,034,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 16.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the second quarter valued at about $15,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.38.

NYSE HSY traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $175.63. 570,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,864. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $134.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.10.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. Analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 57.23%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total value of $56,105.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,632.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $65,469.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,091 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

