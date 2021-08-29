Lobstex 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $954,987.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 29th. During the last week, Lobstex has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0658 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.48 million and $954,987.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Lobstex

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,419,508 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.