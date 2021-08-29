Analysts Expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.15. Park Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 84.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Park Hotels & Resorts.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.94 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 114.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PK shares. Truist Securities raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.03.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $177,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $1,474,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $14,420,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 428,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PK traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.41. 2,540,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,090,807. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.08.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park Hotels & Resorts (PK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.