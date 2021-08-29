Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 793 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 131.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LIN traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $314.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,268,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,228. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $298.53. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $214.14 and a 12 month high of $314.99. The firm has a market cap of $162.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.23.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

