Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 18,185 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,185 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1,362.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAB traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.54. The company had a trading volume of 188,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,544. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.47. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $31.68 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

