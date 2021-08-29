Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 7,533 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,695 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,533 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.29% of Comfort Systems USA worth $8,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 330.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 793.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIX traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.97. The stock had a trading volume of 168,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,863. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.10. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.62 and a 52-week high of $88.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 19.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FIX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. FIX restated a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

