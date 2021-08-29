BUX Token (BUX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.04 Million

BUX Token (CURRENCY:BUX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last seven days, BUX Token has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BUX Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000674 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BUX Token has a total market capitalization of $19.04 million and approximately $118,356.00 worth of BUX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BUX Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

BUX Token Coin Profile

BUX Token (CRYPTO:BUX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 12th, 2019. BUX Token’s total supply is 76,384,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 coins. The Reddit community for BUX Token is https://reddit.com/r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BUX Token’s official message board is getbux.com/blog . BUX Token’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here . BUX Token’s official website is getbux.com/bux-crypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockport is a social crypto exchange based on a hybrid-decentralized architecture. It allows users to trade on multiple public exchanges while keeping their own private keys. BPT tokens are ERC-20 tokens based on Ethereum. They allow users to copy or follow other members' trading activities. The Blockport Token (BPT) has moved from Ethereum to the Binance Smart Chain and Blockport renamed into BUX (BUX) BUX is an European neobroker and has been making it easy and affordable for Europeans to do more with their money since 2014. By taking down the barriers to the financial markets and disrupting the trading experience, we’re helping new generations of investors and traders to discover the world of the financial markets. BUX’s flagship platform, BUX Zero, is making commission-free investing more accessible and allows users to invest in the brands and companies they care about. BUX Zero is currently available in the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, France and Belgium. The full range of BUX products, including BUX Crypto and BUX X, are available across 9 countries in Europe. Headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, the company is backed by Holtzbrinck Ventures, Velocity Capital, Orange Growth Capital and Initial Capital. “

Buying and Selling BUX Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BUX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BUX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BUXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BUX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BUX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.