Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) Short Interest Update

Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the July 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFR. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF by 53.8% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth about $326,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth about $697,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth about $764,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF by 200.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ INFR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.28. The company had a trading volume of 332 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.11. Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $32.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%.

