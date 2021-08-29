Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Short Interest Up 44.9% in August

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 44.9% from the July 29th total of 4,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 9.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 29.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. 3.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have issued reports on JRSH. Aegis upped their target price on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.
Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 9.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jerash Holdings will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is currently 54.05%.
Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile
Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.
