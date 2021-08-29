Analysts Anticipate Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) to post $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.26. Vera Bradley reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.86 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.64%. Vera Bradley’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRA. TheStreet cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

VRA traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.85. 256,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.53. Vera Bradley has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $13.62.

In related news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 42,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $508,321.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,891,114.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 4,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $54,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,772,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,780 shares of company stock worth $1,997,310 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,449,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,349,000 after buying an additional 305,004 shares during the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,565,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,024,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,912,000 after buying an additional 172,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 254.2% in the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 193,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 139,046 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

