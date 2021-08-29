Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 88,300 shares, an increase of 96.7% from the July 29th total of 44,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 405,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

HUIZ stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,220,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $134.58 million, a P/E ratio of 64.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.26. Huize has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Huize from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Huize in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,118,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Huize in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,767,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Huize by 700.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 110,288 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Huize in the 2nd quarter valued at about $732,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Huize in the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huize Company Profile

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

