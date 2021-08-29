Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.450-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.58 billion-$3.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.64 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLS. TheStreet lowered Flowserve from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen raised Flowserve from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Flowserve from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowserve from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.57.

Shares of FLS stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $39.55. 423,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,467. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.78. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $898.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.43 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flowserve stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

