PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,969 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $50,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $256,000. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 19.4% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% in the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,166,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,052,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.37. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $159.63. The stock has a market cap of $214.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

