Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires 35,256 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,256 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $13,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Health Catalyst by 7.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,124,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,952,000 after acquiring an additional 147,927 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Health Catalyst by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,952,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,305,000 after acquiring an additional 12,759 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,447,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,715,000 after buying an additional 10,138 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 997,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,639,000 after buying an additional 25,304 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 877,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,717,000 after buying an additional 37,604 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of HCAT stock traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,373. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.23 and a 1-year high of $59.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.36.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 8,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $478,206.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,743,290.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $35,078.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,756 shares of company stock valued at $11,683,531. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

