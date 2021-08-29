Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Position Increased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Twilio were worth $10,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its holdings in Twilio by 3.2% during the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 1,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 33.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 10.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 2.4% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twilio stock traded up $7.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $361.25. 1,064,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,010. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.23 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $376.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a current ratio of 10.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.82 and a beta of 1.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

TWLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price target for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 price target (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.96.

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.25, for a total value of $1,144,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total transaction of $184,482.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,016 shares of company stock worth $66,186,460 over the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

