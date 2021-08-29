Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 41,892 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,892 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.17% of Colfax worth $11,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Colfax by 1.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Colfax by 5.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Colfax by 1.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Colfax by 18.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Colfax by 4.1% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFX traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.75. 1,308,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,575,109. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Colfax Co. has a one year low of $26.45 and a one year high of $50.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.49.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 151,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $7,422,368.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,708 shares in the company, valued at $22,334,249.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell P. Rales acquired 62,500 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.33 per share, with a total value of $2,895,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,045,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,424,162.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 391,446 shares of company stock valued at $18,084,218. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

