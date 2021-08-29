Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $19,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,087,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,480,664,000 after purchasing an additional 106,807 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,861,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,411,238,000 after purchasing an additional 77,149 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,434,939 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,983,590,000 after purchasing an additional 65,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $447,025,000 after purchasing an additional 47,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,058,326 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $324,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $405.97. 465,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,220. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $387.55. The firm has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.37. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $415.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.00.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

