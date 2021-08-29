The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Purchased by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Toro were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in The Toro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in The Toro by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in The Toro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Toro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TTC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.90. The company had a trading volume of 305,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,883. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.77. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $74.98 and a 12 month high of $118.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.38.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TTC shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The Toro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

About The Toro

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

