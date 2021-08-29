Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.28 Billion

Analysts expect Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) to post $5.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Braskem’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.22 billion. Braskem reported sales of $2.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Braskem will report full year sales of $19.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.95 billion to $19.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $17.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.23 billion to $17.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Braskem.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $1.30. Braskem had a net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 811.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

BAK traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $24.14. The company had a trading volume of 106,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Braskem has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $25.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.66.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Braskem during the 4th quarter valued at $1,802,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Braskem by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 122,367 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braskem during the 1st quarter valued at $1,264,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Braskem during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,386,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Braskem during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,287,000.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

