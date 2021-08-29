Analysts Expect 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) will report ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.06). 9 Meters Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.01). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover 9 Meters Biopharma.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.18.

In other 9 Meters Biopharma news, major shareholder Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 15,989,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $19,347,749.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Temperato acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,102,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,648.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $74,270 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 30.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMTR traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,565,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,869,915. 9 Meters Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26. The stock has a market cap of $323.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of -0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

