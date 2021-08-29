Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Director Nitin N. Kumbhani Sells 10,000 Shares

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Director Nitin N. Kumbhani sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.31, for a total value of C$103,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,180,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,475,800.

Nitin N. Kumbhani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Nitin N. Kumbhani sold 1,300 shares of Fiera Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$13,650.00.

Shares of FSZ traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$10.38. 218,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,423. Fiera Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.83. The stock has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.25 target price on shares of Fiera Capital in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Fiera Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.04.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

