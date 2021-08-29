Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 5.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,848,000 after purchasing an additional 16,077 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Mondelez International by 21.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 189,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 34,037 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 60.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 76,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 28,619 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Mondelez International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 212,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Mondelez International by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 40,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,779,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,684,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.06. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

