Horan Securities Inc. Buys 102 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 43.1% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 800.0% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 180 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB traded up $8.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $372.63. The stock had a trading volume of 11,219,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,250,571. The business’s 50 day moving average is $355.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upped their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.23, for a total transaction of $82,557.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,724.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,640,945 shares of company stock worth $922,509,108. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.