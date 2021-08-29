Horan Securities Inc. Buys New Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 262,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 49,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter.

IUSG traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.85. 232,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,733. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.98. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $75.94 and a one year high of $108.04.

