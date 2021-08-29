Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $40.82 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,294 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $40,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,278,299,000 after purchasing an additional 467,815 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,804,029,000 after acquiring an additional 179,896 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,635 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,653,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,680,798,000 after acquiring an additional 223,357 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in salesforce.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,378,559 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,987,033,000 after acquiring an additional 24,778 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $266.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,992,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,843,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.92.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $75,871.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

