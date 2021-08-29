Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires 51,297 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,297 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.07% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $27,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of NYSE IFF traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.83. 686,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,644. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.95. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.56.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.