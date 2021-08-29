Simmons Bank Lowers Holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Simmons Bank decreased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOO. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 353.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOO traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.88. 22,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,070. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 12-month low of $65.30 and a 12-month high of $95.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.54.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

