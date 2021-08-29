Simmons Bank Sells 300 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Simmons Bank cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,588 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.9% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 695,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $58,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $52,942,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,510,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $188,871,000 after buying an additional 188,559 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in CVS Health by 8.7% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 20,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.71. 3,903,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,889,418. The company has a market capitalization of $110.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.02.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

