Simmons Bank Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Simmons Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $207,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 105.6% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 40.6% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.52. 2,859,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,339,396. The company has a market cap of $175.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Summit Redstone lowered Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

