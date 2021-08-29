China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Short Interest Up 157.3% in August

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 157.3% from the July 29th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

CEA traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.77. 3,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,138. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.34. China Eastern Airlines has a 52 week low of $17.37 and a 52 week high of $26.19.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 3,075.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 51,916 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the third quarter worth $564,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the first quarter worth $495,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the first quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 31.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 61,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CEA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded China Eastern Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. China Eastern Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

