Short Interest in Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) Expands By 164.5%

Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 164.5% from the July 29th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of MPCMF stock remained flat at $$1.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.48. Mapletree Commercial Trust has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $1.69.

About Mapletree Commercial Trust

Mapletree Commercial Trust is a Singapore-focused real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that invests on a long-term basis, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for office and/or retail purposes, whether wholly or partially, in Singapore, as well as real estate related assets.

