National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.280-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.01 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EYE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of National Vision from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Vision from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.67.

EYE traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $57.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,350. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.74. National Vision has a 12 month low of $36.24 and a 12 month high of $58.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $549.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $44,008.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 381,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,962,990.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,560. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

