American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.290-$1.350 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut American Homes 4 Rent from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.04.

AMH traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.42. 1,311,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,932. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $42.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.71.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. On average, analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $105,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 264.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 876,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 636,134 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $34,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

