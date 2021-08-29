BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.83 Million

Equities research analysts predict that BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) will post $6.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $7.10 million. BrainsWay posted sales of $6.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full-year sales of $27.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.10 million to $27.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $34.05 million, with estimates ranging from $32.20 million to $35.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BrainsWay.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 23.04%.

BWAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BrainsWay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on BrainsWay from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,684,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of BrainsWay by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BrainsWay by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 514,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 214,893 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in BrainsWay by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,727,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in BrainsWay by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 206,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 76,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

BWAY traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.60. 74,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,535. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.96. The stock has a market cap of $125.02 million, a P/E ratio of -33.04 and a beta of 1.27. BrainsWay has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $11.77.

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

