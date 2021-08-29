$976.36 Million in Sales Expected for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) will announce $976.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $951.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $994.21 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public posted sales of $636.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full-year sales of $3.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.08.

HZNP traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.23. 841,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a one year low of $66.41 and a one year high of $111.33.

In related news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $3,245,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,618 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,649 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Therapeutics Public (HZNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.