Simmons Bank Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Simmons Bank decreased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,767,761,000 after buying an additional 2,076,774 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $580,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,134 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,429,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,969,000 after purchasing an additional 946,908 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NEM traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,029,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,596,086. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.96. The company has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,929,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,137 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Argus raised their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $82.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

