Simmons Bank Acquires 270 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $4,470,951.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,924 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,028 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL traded up $1.97 on Friday, hitting $224.99. The company had a trading volume of 585,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,355. The stock has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a PE ratio of 61.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.92. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $230.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

